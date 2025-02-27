or
Bella Hadid Shows Off Killer Bikini Body While Posing for Western-Style Photoshoot — See the Hot Snaps

Photo of Bella Hadid.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid captioned the seductive upload, '3/04 @frankiesbikinis.'

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Country western baddie!

On Wednesday, February 26, Bella Hadid, 28, showed off her stunning body while posing in Frankie’s Bikinis swimsuits.

bella hadid bikini body western style photoshoot hot snaps
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid showed off her ample backside in a red and white printed bathing suit.

In the series of images, the model appeared to be posing on a farm surrounded by plants, horses and trucks. Many of the stills featured Hadid in tiny bathing suits that displayed her amazing figure.

One snapshot highlighted the brunette beauty’s backside as she wore a red and white patterned bikini and had her curly locks down. Another image brought attention to her incredibly toned abs as she donned a black and leopard print ensemble.

“3/04 @frankiesbikinis,” she captioned the upload, to which tons of fans left gushing comments.

“Pretty n happy 🙂‍↕️♥️,” one person penned, while another added, “The icon that u are.”

bella hadid bikini body western style photoshoot hot snaps
Source: @frankiesbikinis/Instagram

Bella Hadid's toned abs were on full display while wearing a leopard print bikini.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍,” a third noted, as a fourth user wrote, “🔥❤️ In loveeeee.”

One more person called Hadid “perfection ❤️‍🔥.”

As OK! previously reported, the upload came after the California native celebrated her collaboration with the bikini brand alongside pals Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Hadid's Instagram Story, she uploaded a video of herself in between the two women, and at one point, she guided their chins to hers for the trio to share a cheeky kiss.

bella hadid bikini body western style photoshoot hot snaps
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid shared some behind-the-scene snaps from the photoshoot with other models.

Britney Spears' tune "Lucky" accompanied the footage of the gorgeous women.

Hadid has seemingly been embracing the Western vibe lately, as in another seductive post from January 29, she donned cowgirl boots with a red swimsuit.

In the sizzling snapshots, Hadid held a scarf over her head while wearing a string bikini and the brown shoes as she promoted her fragrance line.

"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she began alongside the jaw-dropping images. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin. For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty."

bella hadid bikini body western style photoshoot hot snaps
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

'Pretty n happy 🙂‍↕️♥️,' one person commented on Bella Hadid's sultry post.

"It’s making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. ❤️🤌💃," she said of the accessory. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we’ve done 🥲."

The backdrop of the pictures displayed a snowy forest, which included white birch trees and evergreens perfectly dusted with snowflakes.

At one point, Hadid must have fallen onto the ground, as snow was seen on her back and in her hair in some of the stills.

