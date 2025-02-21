Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou Share 3-Way Kiss During Girls' Night Out: Watch
Gal pals Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou had a fun girls' night out on Thursday, February 20.
The girls got together to celebrate the release of Hadid's new collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis.
On Hadid's Instagram Story, she posted a video in which she was sandwiched by the two ladies, prompting her to guide their chins to hers, resulting in them all sharing a kiss.
Hadid added Britney Spears' tune "Lucky" to play in the background of the quick clip.
Just a few days earlier, Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, had posted photos from her Rhode pop-up shop.
"Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up," the singer, 30, captioned the photos of the two together.
The sweet post came as the two faced endless divorce rumors, which heightened last month when the new dad unfollowed his wife on Instagram.
However, the Canada native claimed he wasn't the one who did so, writing on his Instagram Story at the time, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here."
Justin then re-followed the model's account.
The incident didn't phase the couple, as an insider said they've grown "closer" than ever since welcoming their first child, son Jack, in August 2024.
As OK! reported, Justin adores being a father and has "gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby."
"He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time," the source told a news outlet. "It’s so sweet."
"Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along," the source said, "but they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special."
Last month, Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, shared an update on the tot while attending the season premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative. So I'm looking forward to it," he said of spending more time with his grandson, whom he dubbed a "little soldier."
The actor, 58, called the baby a "little muffin" who's "eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."
One source said the spouses hope to have "a big family" one day but feel it's "up to 'God’s plan'" as to how many children they'll have.
Said another insider, "[They] have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at."