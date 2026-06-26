Bella Hadid Sparks Health Fears After Tearful Lyme Disease Update: 'Out of Breath' and 'Fainting'

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Bella Hadid’s recent update about her Lyme Disease has sparked concern among fans. The supermodel recently posted an Instagram Story with a close-up shot of her face, where she could be seen crying. She explained that she had broken down in tears due to a painful flare-up of the disease. Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

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Bella Hadid Teared Up While Sharing an Update on Her Health

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid revealed prevention methods suggested by doctors hasn't helped alleviate her Lyme disease symptoms.

The Prada Beauty Global Ambassador stated that her painful battle with Lyme Disease continues to make her suffer despite following every prevention method suggested by doctors. “Haven't been able to shake off this flare-up... Slept 11 hours. Again... Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've seen. Still, nothing is helping. IFYKY,” she shared on her Instagram Story. The Orabella founder also revealed that her recent Lyme disease flare-up has caused her breathlessness and left her feeling dizzy.

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Source: MEGA Bella Hadid said her recent Lyme disease flare-up has left her feeling breathless and dizzy.

She stated in her post that she “didn't go on a walk” to make herself feel a bit better as she “was out of breath walking to the kitchen.” “I took a shower without fainting tho…so again, if you know you know…that felt like a really big accomplishment for me today,” Hadid added. The star also tried to joke about the situation, saying that she didn't think there was “a singular brain cell in there working” in her mind, and her last two brain cells were busy “beefing with each other.” “So I'm sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal, I take it back, and I'm sorry,” she added.

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Bella Hadid has Previously Opened up About Dealing with Mental Health Struggles on top of Lyme Disease

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid, have also been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother Anwar Hadid have also been diagnosed with Lyme disease. While they try to support each other through their journey towards recovery, the constant battle with the disease has taken a toll on Hadid’s mental health. She shared as much through an Instagram post in October last year for World Mental Health Day. “Something I've carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression,” she wrote in the post.

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid has previously opened up about suffering from depression and anxiety.