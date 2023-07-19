Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Chronic Health Issues

"Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease," a source told Entertainment Tonight . "Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."

Of course, her fans couldn't help but root for her . One person wrote, "Booze free bliss ✨🦋," while another said, "❤️So proud of this my angel❣️❣️you are shining bright…. xo."

While talking to InStyle in 2022, she revealed she gave up booze by the middle of 2021 after she realized that she "wouldn't be able to control [herself]" if she were to go out on the town.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," she told the publication. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."