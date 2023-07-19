Bella Hadid Seeking Daily Treatment for Chronic Health Issues
Bella Hadid is taking some time off, according to a source.
"Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."
In March, the cover girl posted a slew of modeling photos to celebrate a big milestone.
"5mo 🚫 🍸🍾🍷," she wrote at the time.
Of course, her fans couldn't help but root for her. One person wrote, "Booze free bliss ✨🦋," while another said, "❤️So proud of this my angel❣️❣️you are shining bright…. xo."
While talking to InStyle in 2022, she revealed she gave up booze by the middle of 2021 after she realized that she "wouldn't be able to control [herself]" if she were to go out on the town.
"I have done my fair share of drinking," she told the publication. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."
Bella also got candid about she would deal with "horrible anxiety" after a drunk night out.
"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said. "There's just this never-ending effect of ... pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much."
Bella then started drinking Kin Euphorics, a brand of functional, non-alcoholic beverages.
"I drink this when I have crippling anxiety and I can't leave my house or when I'm not gonna drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialize," she explained.