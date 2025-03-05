Bella Hadid Shows Off Incredibly Toned Body in New Bikini Line — See Seductive Photos
What is Bella Hadid’s ab workout?
On Tuesday, March 4, the model, 28, showed off her incredible figure while promoting her new Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration.
In the images, the brunette beauty wore a black and leopard print swimsuit, which accentuated her chest and put her toned stomach on display. Along with the skimpy swimwear, Hadid donned a black neck scarf, black leather pants and matching gloves.
While posing in the seductive stills, Hadid pulled down the pants to reveal the small bikini bottom, which featured a heart-shaped charm. The star gave a sultry pout in the ensemble while in what appeared to be a barn.
“My @frankiesbikinis collection is finally here… ☘️❤️🔥designed with love. Shot by my sister for life and every afterlife @lilmami_lani. Hair and makeup by bro and sisss @jawaraw 💈👑 and @tuddynana 💄 ♥️,” she captioned the stunning snaps.
Fans couldn’t help but rave about her appearance.
“Spicyyy,” one person penned, while another said they wanted to hang the pictures of Hadid on their wall.
“🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️,” a third supporter wrote, as a fourth added, “Good grief 😍.”
The jaw-dropping photos came after Hadid gave followers a glimpse into the line in her February 26 social media upload.
The snapshots showed behind-the-scenes footage of the bathing suit shoot, with Hadid striking poses all over a farm.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In one still, Hadid put her butt on display in a white and red printed outfit. The Orebella founder faced her backside to the camera as she turned over her shoulder with her curly locks blowing in the wind. In another snapshot, Hadid sported the same black and leopard-printed suit from her most recent post in a close-up of her insanely fit body.
“3/04 @frankiesbikinis,” she captioned the upload, to which admirers shared their thoughts.
“Pretty n happy 🙂↕️♥️,” one person noted, while another shared, “The icon that u are.”
“😍😍😍😍😍😍,” another user gushed, as a fourth user stated, “🔥❤️ In loveeeee.”
One more user even called the Kin Euphorics co-founder “perfection ❤️🔥.”
In addition to celebrating her Frankie’s Bikinis line via Instagram, she also commemorated the accomplishment with pals Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou.
During a night out, Hadid shared a video of herself guiding the trio in for a cheeky three-way kiss. Britney Spears' hit song "Lucky" played in the background of the clip.
Hadid's new swim line is now available on Frankie's Bikinis and features 64 unique pieces.