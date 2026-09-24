Bella Hadid Sizzles in Just a Bra and Underwear for Sultry Photoshoot

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Bella Hadid is showing off her glamorous side once again with a striking new photo. The model posed in a strapless bra for the sepia snapshot, standing in front of a bright window. She wore her blonde hair in soft waves and finished the look with sparkling earrings.

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Source: MEGA Bella Hadid posed in a strapless bra for a new sepia photo.

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A delicate necklace also helped draw attention to the jewelry featured in the photo. Hadid then looked straight into the camera and added a playful wink to the otherwise elegant shot.

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Hadid Teams Up With Chopard

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid tagged Chopard in the Instagram post featuring the glamorous snapshot.

Hadid tagged Chopard in the Instagram post, adding diamond and cherry emojis to the caption. The snap comes shortly after she appeared in the luxury brand's new Happy Diamonds campaign alongside Liu Wen. The campaign celebrates 50 years of Chopard's Happy Diamonds collection, known for its signature free-moving diamonds. Hadid has continued to work closely with the jewelry house, as she recently attended Chopard's 50th-anniversary celebration during New York Fashion Week. In a Vogue article published on September 15, Hadid opened up about her connection with the brand, saying working with Chopard “feels like home for me.” “Caroline [Scheufele] is one of the most incredible people to work with creatively — we’ve grown extremely close. In the industry that we are all in, it’s sometimes hard to [connect]. She understands me and has always stood by me. In some of my darkest times during my career, she has always not only just checked in, but supported me and given me a seat at every single table, physically and metaphorically. She’s the reason I love Chopard — but then, of course, I get to wear these incredible diamonds too,” she said.

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Hadid Talks About Returning to Acting

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid recently appeared in Chopard's Happy Diamonds campaign with Liu Wen.

During the interview, Hadid was also asked whether she sees acting in her future. “Oh my god, that was crazy town. I would love to. Right now, I'm finally getting into a space where I feel like I’m healing from the past couple of years of just a lot of intensity, and trials and tribulations and ups and downs. I’m always working. What’s funny is people are always like, ‘She’s back!’ And I'm like, ‘I was here three months ago.’ I’m always working or shooting,” Hadid explained.

Hadid Focuses on Her Business

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid said she ‘would love’ to return to acting in the future.