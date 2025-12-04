Topless Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Curves During Styling Session: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid paused for a near-naked snap before putting the rest of her clothes on. The model, 29, posed topless during a wardrobe fitting, wearing nothing but a tiny white skirt, on Wednesday, December 3. Hadid seductively glanced over her shoulder, her mouth agape, as she teased fans with her body. Stylist Ashling Sarveen Massoumi adjusted her skirt from behind as her long blonde locks cascaded behind her back.

Hadid — who doodled angel wings on the photo afterward — was surrounded by a large collection of shoes and accessories in the snapshot. Elsewhere in the photo dump, she donned the outfit's matching top: a lacy bralet, complemented by a thick diamond necklace. Hadid took part in a photoshoot for Dazed MENA, which included several other racy looks. She sported a tie-front, blue-and-white-printed top with fringe detailing, a red frock with a keffiyeh pattern and a billowy dress with a matching headscarf. In the caption of her post, she gushed over how she had the "best day" and praised Massoumi as "the true DIY fairy god stylist."

Bella Hadid Raises Awareness for Lyme Disease

Hadid — who suffers from Lyme disease — has been open about her medical woes recently. In an Instagram Story from November, she reposted a slide from @chronicillnesshumor that read, "When your chronic illness is chronic illness-ing and someone says 'it's always something with you' like... yes... one might say the illness is... chronic." The Victoria's Secret Angel also reposted a social media share from influencer Alexandra Wildeson called "the duality of life with chronic illness." "The medical anxiety is soooooo real. Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe," Hadid wrote. "The truuuuuth! @alexandrawildeson."

Bella Hadid's Struggles With Anxiety and Depression

On October 12, she opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression in honor of World Mental Health Day. "Something I’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright," Hadid revealed. "There is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis."

