Bella Thorne Flashes Her Nipples in See-Through Top as She Debuts New Furry Friend: Photos

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne flaunted her curves in a crop top.

She completed her photo dump with several memories from Frankie’s first weeks at home, sniffing a sandwich, crawling on a toy or laying on his mom’s lap while watching reality TV. Also present in the Instagram carousel was the star’s fiancé, Mark Emms. “Our newest addition to the family🐾 we adopted Frankie (aka Frankenstein, Frank, Frankenstein the Catman) 2 weeks ago and he fits right in🥹,” Thorne wrote. Comedian Hannah Berner commented, “Awwwwwwwww.”

Bella Thorne Is Set to Wed Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne sizzled in a risuqé esnemble.

The Shake It Up alum’s new pet comes as she dives headfirst into wedding planning with Emms. "We had gone through so much in a really beautiful way and a lot of dark times as well," she explained in an interview this month. "Creating art is really hard. It is so difficult. At some point, right before filming, I wanted to return the love that he had given me when he proposed and make it equal. He was crying. It was so sweet and endearing and authentic."

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne has a new cat.

The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevigne’s party. Emms proposed to his woman in May 2023, and she re-proposed to him this past August. "It's so shocking and it's so not done that when it does happen," Thorne added, "they feel so honored, like 'You chose me?' and you're like, 'Yeah. You chose me and I choose you. This is a two-way street.'"

Bella Thorne Dragged for Proposing to Fiancé

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.