Bella Thorne Flashes Her Nipples in See-Through Top as She Debuts New Furry Friend: Photos
Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Bella Thorne went braless in a scandalous mirror selfie.
The Disney alum, 28, exposed her nipples in a sheer white baby tee as she introduced her new cat, Frankie, on Thursday, December 19.
Thorne bared her midriff in the shirt, which she paired with pinstripe pants and a large tote to carry the feline in.
She completed her photo dump with several memories from Frankie’s first weeks at home, sniffing a sandwich, crawling on a toy or laying on his mom’s lap while watching reality TV. Also present in the Instagram carousel was the star’s fiancé, Mark Emms.
“Our newest addition to the family🐾 we adopted Frankie (aka Frankenstein, Frank, Frankenstein the Catman) 2 weeks ago and he fits right in🥹,” Thorne wrote.
Comedian Hannah Berner commented, “Awwwwwwwww.”
Bella Thorne Is Set to Wed Mark Emms
The Shake It Up alum’s new pet comes as she dives headfirst into wedding planning with Emms.
"We had gone through so much in a really beautiful way and a lot of dark times as well," she explained in an interview this month. "Creating art is really hard. It is so difficult. At some point, right before filming, I wanted to return the love that he had given me when he proposed and make it equal. He was crying. It was so sweet and endearing and authentic."
The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevigne’s party. Emms proposed to his woman in May 2023, and she re-proposed to him this past August.
"It's so shocking and it's so not done that when it does happen," Thorne added, "they feel so honored, like 'You chose me?' and you're like, 'Yeah. You chose me and I choose you. This is a two-way street.'"
Bella Thorne Dragged for Proposing to Fiancé
Fans roasted the movie star on social media for popping the question to her man.
"If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement.
"Ok ladies let’s not normalize this, okay?" another person said.
"This one shoulda stayed in the gallery sis," a third expressed.
Others, however, defended her decision.
"THESE COMMENTS ARE NOT IT," one person articulated. "I think what Bella did here is showing her s/o (& herself) that she believes in equality for their relationship, that she’s committed to him as much as he is & that it doesn’t have to be a one-sided cute proposal. Oh anddd it’s clear that she dgaf about social norms. Beautiful!"
The duo has not announced the exact date for their wedding yet.