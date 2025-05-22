or
Bella Thorne Exposes Her Nipples in T-Shirt After Posing Naked: Photos

Photo of Bella Thorne
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne ditched a bra in a new, sizzling selfie.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne is baring it all on the internet once again.

The former Disney Channel star, 27, went braless in a black baby tee on Wednesday, May 21.

bella thorne exposes nipples shirt after posing naked photos
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne left her bra behind.

The actress posted the sultry mirror selfie to her X account, pairing her outfit with gray sweatpants and a black phone case with a long chain. She covered one half of her face with her long brunette locks as she pierced the bathroom mirror with her eyes.

"Hi!" she simply captioned the post.

Fans flattered her in the comments section, calling her "s---" and "beautiful." One person even deemed the portrait "dark and mysterious" with a winking face and tongue-out emoji.

Bella Thorne Poses Naked

bella thorne exposes nipples shirt after posing naked photos
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne has posed nude or semi-nude on social media several times.

Thorne's scandalous snapshot was posted the same day she stripped fully naked in another selfie. The Shake It Up alum shared the photo to X in the middle of the night, at approximately 3:27 a.m.

The image showcased her body from above the b------ upward, baring a small heart tattoo on her shoulder. She stuck her tongue out and winked for the camera as if she knew she was teasing her audience. Thorne appeared to be in the middle of getting ready, with smokey eyeshadow and her hair swept up into a ponytail with two clips. She accessorized the look with several gold and silver earrings up the side of her ear.

Earlier this month, she flaunted her toned tummy in a green micro bikini, writing, "might delete this." She also showcased her body in a semi-nude, G-string swimsuit with an embroidered Hello Kitty design covering her nipples.

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Stars in 'Spring Breakers 2'

bella thorne exposes nipples shirt after posing naked photos
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne flaunted her toned bikini body.

The TV star is taking her beach physique to the big screen with a role in the upcoming Spring Breakers 2. She stars alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in the sequel called Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.

Thorne celebrated the new project with an Instagram carousel of herself in several bikinis, as well as a photo of the movie poster.

"In honor of Spring Breakers Two, here is me in bikinis," she captioned the post.

"Can't wait to spend the summer in a bikini with u pembroke pines twin," Martin commented with three pink hearts.

bella thorne exposes nipples shirt after posing naked photos
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne stars in 'Spring Breakers 2.'

Thorne is "so excited" to get filming and even teased that the original Spring Breakers cast might return.

"Oooh!!! You never know!" she wrote, hinting that Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson or Vanessa Hudgens might make a cameo.

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.