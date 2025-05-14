Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Backside in Cheeky Photo After 'Spring Breakers' 2 Casting Revealed

Just a day before her beachy posts, Thorne sparked conversation with something a little deeper on her Instagram Story, writing, “You ever miss a version of yourself that no longer exists?”

The cryptic question came months after she told OK! she’s over caring about social media.

“We have no more meaningful connections through all the social platforms. It went from meaningful to, ‘I have to do this for your approval,’ and I just don't like it,” she explained.

“I try to give myself a break a lot and always be unplugged, in a sense,” she added. “I think, especially when you talk about things and then [they show up in your] newsfeed — just because I talked about that thing doesn’t mean I want to see that in my newsfeed.”