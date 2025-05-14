or
Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Backside in Cheeky Photo After 'Spring Breakers' 2 Casting Revealed

bella thorne bikini photo
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne showed her backside in a bikini pic as she is set to star in 'Spring Breakers 2.'

By:

May 14 2025, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Bella Thorne is turning up the heat on social media — again.

The Babysitter star hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to drop a steamy shot of herself rocking a white bikini with bead accents on the straps.

bella thorne white bikini pic
Source: @bellathorne/X

The actress wore a white bikini and posed with her back to the camera.

Snapped from a low angle, Thorne faced away from the camera, putting her famous backside on full display.

“Might delete later! (ง •̀_•́)ง,” she teased in the caption.

Source: @bellathorne/X
Her fiery red hair and golden tan didn’t go unnoticed, either, as she looked fierce, confident and totally in her element.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, where they praised the starlet.

“Nice picture of you,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely HOT 🔥🔥🔥,” another chimed in.

“You’re the ultimate swimsuit model 🔥🔥🔥,” a third said.

“Why delete it later? This is the frame for life,” someone else asked.

bella thorne spring breakers cast
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne shared a hot bikini photo on X.

Bella Thorne

Thorne also posted another thirst trap with the same playful caption, this time slipping into a wild animal-print string bikini.

While soaking up the sun in paradise, she lounged on a chair, showing off her curves without holding back.

“Might delete this,” she wrote again — setting off another round of fans begging her not to take it down.

Just a day before her beachy posts, Thorne sparked conversation with something a little deeper on her Instagram Story, writing, “You ever miss a version of yourself that no longer exists?”

The cryptic question came months after she told OK! she’s over caring about social media.

“We have no more meaningful connections through all the social platforms. It went from meaningful to, ‘I have to do this for your approval,’ and I just don't like it,” she explained.

“I try to give myself a break a lot and always be unplugged, in a sense,” she added. “I think, especially when you talk about things and then [they show up in your] newsfeed — just because I talked about that thing doesn’t mean I want to see that in my newsfeed.”

bella thorne animal print thirst trap
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne posted another bikini photo in animal print.

Still, Thorne isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

She’s officially stepping back into the spotlight with her return to film. Thorne was just announced as part of the cast for Spring Breakers 2, per a news outlet.

Titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain, the movie will also star Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker.

bella thorne instagram posts
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is set to star in 'Spring Breakers 2' with a new cast.

The four play rebellious girls hit the road for a chaotic spring break adventure in the Gen Z crime thriller. The synopsis reads, “When their trip explodes out of control, they’re forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created.”

The sequel follows up on Harmony Korine’s cult classic Spring Breakers, which originally starred James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.

