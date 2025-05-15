Bella Thorne Rocks Tight Bathing Suits After 'Spring Breakers 2' Announcement: See the Spicy Photos!
Bella Thorne is celebrating her movie comeback with a splash — literally.
Just a day after the big reveal that she’s joining the Spring Breakers sequel, Thorne took to Instagram with a sizzling series of bikini shots to mark the moment.
In the first photo, she rocked a plunging black halter bikini while lounging at the edge of what looked like a yacht. The top hugged her curves tightly, giving fans a bold peek as her chest nearly spilled out.
The Disney alum followed it up with a post of the movie’s poster, which confirmed her costars — Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker — in the flick.
Then came another sultry pic — this time in a green G-string bikini, chilling next to her dog. She added some glam with white sunglasses, cherry-red nails and bangle bracelets to match the beachy vibe.
“In honor of Spring Breakers Two, here is me in bikinis👼🏻🔫🍸👙🥴,” Thorne captioned the snaps.
In another clip, the Blended star kept the heat coming, as she danced along the shore in a studded micro skirt and black bikini top, showing off her playful side.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with excitement.
“Spring break foreverrrrr,” her sister Dani Thorne chimed in.
“Alright way to go Bella! Let’s go on spring break!” another user cheered.
“Let’s gooo, when do you guys start filming?” someone else asked.
One fan gushed, “Anyone tell you yet just how much you’re the most beautiful woman alive? 💙🖤😍.”
Another hyped her up with, “Ayyeee yyesss let’s go Bella babe!! ☺️☺️💋💋✨✨.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over on X (formerly Twitter), Bella teased even more as she posted a pic wearing a purple waffle-textured one-piece, flaunting side b--- under a silver-sequinned fuzzy sweater.
“Spring break 2 🎟️🍿🎥,” she stated. “Cast includes Bella Thorne, Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker.”
As OK! reported, the sequel is officially titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain. It centers around four rebellious Gen Z girls who hit the road for a chaotic, crime-filled spring break getaway.
“When their trip explodes out of control, they’re forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created,” the film’s synopsis reads.
While Harmony Korine and the OG cast — including James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens — won’t return, producers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner from Muse Productions are still on board.
“We're thrilled to be working with Christian and Capture on Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain and excited to keep exploring bold, new, disruptive stories around that wild, fever dream of youth,” they shared in a statement.
“The desire for spring break to go on forever is something we've never let go of,” they added.