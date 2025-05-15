or
Bella Thorne Rocks Tight Bathing Suits After 'Spring Breakers 2' Announcement: See the Spicy Photos!

bella thorne bikini spring breakers
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram; MEGA

Bella Thorne stunned in bikini photos after being cast in 'Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.'

By:

May 15 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Bella Thorne is celebrating her movie comeback with a splash — literally.

Just a day after the big reveal that she’s joining the Spring Breakers sequel, Thorne took to Instagram with a sizzling series of bikini shots to mark the moment.

spring breakers sequel bella thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne posted bikini pics after her new movie was announced.

In the first photo, she rocked a plunging black halter bikini while lounging at the edge of what looked like a yacht. The top hugged her curves tightly, giving fans a bold peek as her chest nearly spilled out.

The Disney alum followed it up with a post of the movie’s poster, which confirmed her costars — Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker — in the flick.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram
spring breakers salvation mountain cast
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne is starring in 'Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain' alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker.

Then came another sultry pic — this time in a green G-string bikini, chilling next to her dog. She added some glam with white sunglasses, cherry-red nails and bangle bracelets to match the beachy vibe.

“In honor of Spring Breakers Two, here is me in bikinis👼🏻🔫🍸👙🥴,” Thorne captioned the snaps.

In another clip, the Blended star kept the heat coming, as she danced along the shore in a studded micro skirt and black bikini top, showing off her playful side.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with excitement.

“Spring break foreverrrrr,” her sister Dani Thorne chimed in.

“Alright way to go Bella! Let’s go on spring break!” another user cheered.

“Let’s gooo, when do you guys start filming?” someone else asked.

One fan gushed, “Anyone tell you yet just how much you’re the most beautiful woman alive? 💙🖤😍.”

Another hyped her up with, “Ayyeee yyesss let’s go Bella babe!! ☺️☺️💋💋✨✨.”

Bella Thorne

bella thorne movie announcement style
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram; @bellathorne/X

The movie is about four girls who go on a wild spring break trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Bella teased even more as she posted a pic wearing a purple waffle-textured one-piece, flaunting side b--- under a silver-sequinned fuzzy sweater.

“Spring break 2 🎟️🍿🎥,” she stated. “Cast includes Bella Thorne, Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker.”

Source: @bellathorne/X
As OK! reported, the sequel is officially titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain. It centers around four rebellious Gen Z girls who hit the road for a chaotic, crime-filled spring break getaway.

“When their trip explodes out of control, they’re forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created,” the film’s synopsis reads.

spring breakers cast
Source: MEGA

It’s been over a decade since Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez shared the screen in 'Spring Breakers.'

While Harmony Korine and the OG cast — including James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens — won’t return, producers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner from Muse Productions are still on board.

“We're thrilled to be working with Christian and Capture on Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain and excited to keep exploring bold, new, disruptive stories around that wild, fever dream of youth,” they shared in a statement.

“The desire for spring break to go on forever is something we've never let go of,” they added.

