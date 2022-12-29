Bella Thorne Reveals She 'Almost Got Fired' From Disney Channel After Wearing A Two-Piece Bathing Suit On The Beach

"This stylist that I was hanging out with put this chain on me. It's like a body chain? I don't know! I don't care. There was a fan — they got a photo of me on the beach, I almost got fired. It was all over the media — it was literally viral in that time. And it was ‘How dare this little girl do this. This is so disgusting,'" she recalled of the moment. "But also, they were like, ‘Hey, we're getting a lot of heat for this, everyone's getting heat for this because you're in a bikini on the beach, so she needs to make sure she goes out in boy shorts and a loose T-shirt next time she's at the beach.'"