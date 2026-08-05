Bella Thorne Sizzles in Skimpy Bikini as She Relaxes Alongside Her Fiancé During Beach Vacation: Photos
Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
Bella Thorne is soaking up every moment of her beach vacation.
The actress and singer shared a collection of sun-drenched Instagram photos, giving fans a glimpse of her relaxing getaway with fiancé Mark Emms. Throughout the carousel, Thorne showed off her toned figure in a skimpy green-and-black patterned bikini while enjoying the sunshine against a stunning ocean backdrop.
One of the first photos showed Thorne smiling from a lounge chair as Emms leaned in for a selfie beside her. The couple appeared completely at ease while spending the day at a picturesque beachfront destination surrounded by crystal-clear water and rocky cliffs.
Another standout snap captured Thorne leaning forward on a beach towel in oversized sunglasses and the tiny bikini. Her long auburn hair cascaded over one shoulder as she posed beneath a cloudless blue sky.
"it’s getting hot out here 🌶️," she wrote in the post's caption.
The 28-year-old also shared several solo moments from the trip. In one image, she stretched out on a towel while soaking up the sun, while another showed her reclining with one hand shielding her face from the bright afternoon rays.
A final beach photo featured Thorne lying face down on a blue towel with her feet playfully kicked into the air.
Thorne Explains Wedding Delay
The vacation update comes months after Thorne explained why she and Emms still haven't picked a wedding date after he proposed in May 2023. The actress later surprised him with a proposal of her own in August 2025.
"I do not have a date yet," Thorne said at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December 2025.
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She explained that wedding planning has taken a backseat while the couple focuses on their creative projects.
"I just directed a movie that I wrote, and so that is currently our baby, our child," Thorne said, referring to her directorial debut, Color Your Hurt. "And I think once we're done with that, and the next project that we have Spring Breakers, then we can plan."
She added, "Yeah. I feel like everything has to be perfect at the same time. If a bunch of s--- goes wrong, I'm like, 'Eh, as long as you're happy.'"
The Couple Is Looking Ahead
Emms proposed to Thorne at her California home on May 13 with a "10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring with baguettes flanking the center stone," according to Vogue. The couple celebrated the milestone with their families afterward.
At the time, Thorne revealed she envisioned a countryside wedding at a manor in the United Kingdom, where Emms is from. She also shared that she's considering vintage Schiaparelli or Dior for her bridal looks.
"Every bride does not need one gown, but four!" Thorne said.