Bella Thorne Sizzles in Skimpy Bikini as She Relaxes Alongside Her Fiancé During Beach Vacation: Photos

The actress and singer shared a collection of sun-drenched Instagram photos , giving fans a glimpse of her relaxing getaway with fiancé Mark Emms . Throughout the carousel, Thorne showed off her toned figure in a skimpy green-and-black patterned bikini while enjoying the sunshine against a stunning ocean backdrop.

Bella Thorne is soaking up every moment of her beach vacation.

One of the first photos showed Thorne smiling from a lounge chair as Emms leaned in for a selfie beside her. The couple appeared completely at ease while spending the day at a picturesque beachfront destination surrounded by crystal-clear water and rocky cliffs.

Another standout snap captured Thorne leaning forward on a beach towel in oversized sunglasses and the tiny bikini. Her long auburn hair cascaded over one shoulder as she posed beneath a cloudless blue sky.

"it’s getting hot out here 🌶️," she wrote in the post's caption.

The 28-year-old also shared several solo moments from the trip. In one image, she stretched out on a towel while soaking up the sun, while another showed her reclining with one hand shielding her face from the bright afternoon rays.

A final beach photo featured Thorne lying face down on a blue towel with her feet playfully kicked into the air.