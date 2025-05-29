or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bella Thorne
OK LogoNEWS

Bella Thorne Almost Has a Nip Slip in Tight Beige Outfit: Photos

bella thorne beige dress photos
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne turned heads in a tight beige dress that nearly caused a nip slip.

By:

May 29 2025, Updated 9:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne is turning heads again — this time in a beige number that left little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress and singer shared a steamy bathroom mirror video where she showed off a super tight, long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline that almost led to a wardrobe malfunction. Her figure was on full display, and the barely-there look gave fans a front-row view of her toned curves.

Article continues below advertisement
bella thorne nip slip video
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne wore a tight beige dress in a bathroom mirror video.

Article continues below advertisement

She zoomed in on her glam too, showing off her glowing skin, glossy lips and a fresh pink crystal stiletto manicure. Her signature brunette hair was slicked back into a sleek ponytail, pulling the whole look together. She even gave fans a peek at her tiny heart tattoo near her shoulder.

“(ง ˙o˙ )ว woo!” she cheekily captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Article continues below advertisement
bella thorne video x
Source: @bellathorne/X

The actress almost had a nip slip because of the dress’ deep neckline.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bellathorne/X
MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.

“You got the look!!” one person wrote.

“Girl hottie with the million dollar body 😍,” another chimed in.

A third added, “So gorgeous 😍.”

“Santa mamacita 😍🌹,” someone else commented.

“Comeback season,” a fan gushed, hinting at her return to film.

Article continues below advertisement
bella thorne new jewelry line beige dress
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne is also working on directing her first movie and running her jewelry brand.

Article continues below advertisement

After taking a break from acting, Thorne is making a big-screen comeback in Spring Breakers 2.

According to reports, she’ll star alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain — a Gen Z crime thriller that promises total chaos.

The plot circles around a crew of rebellious girls who hit the road for spring break, and when things go off the rails, they’re forced to outrun the mess they created. It's the next chapter in the world of the original cult classic Spring Breakers, which featured Selena Gomez, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens.

Article continues below advertisement
bella thorne spring breakers return
Source: MEGA

The OnlyFans star is set to star in 'Spring Breakers 2.'

Article continues below advertisement

Thorne has always taken her acting career seriously.

"Acting isn't a side thing — you have to live and breathe it. And I have to work extra hard because I am dyslexic," she told Teen Vogue. "People said that I couldn't be an actress, but I'm proving them wrong. Acting has helped me overcome the challenge. That's been a struggle for me in the past.”

She continued, "I love my fans, and I want them to know what I've gone through. I want to inspire them. I believe that anyone can become better, if you put in the effort."

Outside of being in the showbiz world, she’s got a lot going on — she’s running her jewelry line, Thorne, and getting ready to direct her first feature film, Color Your Hurt. She’s also active on Passes, a fan-based social platform that puts her in control of her content.

“I've wanted to be in charge of my stuff on social media. It's been a long time since I've gotten to be myself,” Thorne said. “I've definitely [gone] through some rough patches in my life — some family things, health things, you name it — so to be back on a safer platform where I'm not getting comments that [I] don't want to see [is helpful].”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.