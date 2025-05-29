Bella Thorne Almost Has a Nip Slip in Tight Beige Outfit: Photos
Bella Thorne is turning heads again — this time in a beige number that left little to the imagination.
The actress and singer shared a steamy bathroom mirror video where she showed off a super tight, long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline that almost led to a wardrobe malfunction. Her figure was on full display, and the barely-there look gave fans a front-row view of her toned curves.
She zoomed in on her glam too, showing off her glowing skin, glossy lips and a fresh pink crystal stiletto manicure. Her signature brunette hair was slicked back into a sleek ponytail, pulling the whole look together. She even gave fans a peek at her tiny heart tattoo near her shoulder.
“(ง ˙o˙ )ว woo!” she cheekily captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.
“You got the look!!” one person wrote.
“Girl hottie with the million dollar body 😍,” another chimed in.
A third added, “So gorgeous 😍.”
“Santa mamacita 😍🌹,” someone else commented.
“Comeback season,” a fan gushed, hinting at her return to film.
After taking a break from acting, Thorne is making a big-screen comeback in Spring Breakers 2.
According to reports, she’ll star alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain — a Gen Z crime thriller that promises total chaos.
The plot circles around a crew of rebellious girls who hit the road for spring break, and when things go off the rails, they’re forced to outrun the mess they created. It's the next chapter in the world of the original cult classic Spring Breakers, which featured Selena Gomez, James Franco and Vanessa Hudgens.
Thorne has always taken her acting career seriously.
"Acting isn't a side thing — you have to live and breathe it. And I have to work extra hard because I am dyslexic," she told Teen Vogue. "People said that I couldn't be an actress, but I'm proving them wrong. Acting has helped me overcome the challenge. That's been a struggle for me in the past.”
She continued, "I love my fans, and I want them to know what I've gone through. I want to inspire them. I believe that anyone can become better, if you put in the effort."
Outside of being in the showbiz world, she’s got a lot going on — she’s running her jewelry line, Thorne, and getting ready to direct her first feature film, Color Your Hurt. She’s also active on Passes, a fan-based social platform that puts her in control of her content.
“I've wanted to be in charge of my stuff on social media. It's been a long time since I've gotten to be myself,” Thorne said. “I've definitely [gone] through some rough patches in my life — some family things, health things, you name it — so to be back on a safer platform where I'm not getting comments that [I] don't want to see [is helpful].”