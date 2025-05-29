Bella Thorne is turning heads again — this time in a beige number that left little to the imagination.

The actress and singer shared a steamy bathroom mirror video where she showed off a super tight, long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline that almost led to a wardrobe malfunction . Her figure was on full display, and the barely-there look gave fans a front-row view of her toned curves.

She zoomed in on her glam too, showing off her glowing skin, glossy lips and a fresh pink crystal stiletto manicure. Her signature brunette hair was slicked back into a sleek ponytail, pulling the whole look together. She even gave fans a peek at her tiny heart tattoo near her shoulder.

“(ง ˙o˙ )ว woo!” she cheekily captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter).