Hollywood star Bella Thorne knows how to slide into things. The actress posted a steamy shot of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, December 29, which featured herself in a string bikini that’s one slither away from a major wardrobe malfunction — and fans predictably went wild.

It’s not hard to see why — Thorne’s skimpy bottoms are slid and pinched up to to the very limit, showing off basically everything that can be shown off without getting banned by Instagram (however, we’re not making any bets on that if anyone decides to zoom in).

“Can’t tell if the first pic my fave or the last pic?” she queried.

Well, whatever one decides, both shots are certainly not lacking in exposure. There’s plenty of underboob going on too, if that’s more your thing than exposure below the belt — but either way, Thorne’s presenting quite an eyeful.

The former child star is no stranger to letting it all hang out on social media, and often posts seductive shots via her Instagram. For those who prefer their visuals even spicier than Thorne’s already steamy free work, she announced her OnlyFans account debut on August 19, with a sultry video of herself rocking a skimpy bathing suit and diamond “sex” necklace.

Thorne caused an uproar upon her arrival onto the paid adult-content site — she made over $1 million in less than 24 hours and crashed the entire site. As a result, OnlyFans had to set a cap for how much content creators could charge, outraging many fans and creators.

Thorne later apologized for the rule change as she explained she joined the site to remove the stigma “behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex-related.”

But indeed, she’s not backing away from that platform, as it’s clearly been a cash cow for her. She’s currently hawking her upcoming New Year’s Eve live stream event in her latest post and ready to ring in 2021 via the help of the controversial pay site.

“Ps. I’m so excited about our NEWYEARS show 😍 who’s tuning in?” she wrote.