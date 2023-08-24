'Below Deck' Staffer Accuses Show of Covering Up Gary King's Sexual Misconduct, Victim Told to Keep Quiet to Prevent 'Water Cooler Talk'

Samantha Suarez, who began working for the program's makeup department on Below Deck Season 10, opened up to a news outlet about an incident where King allegedly forced himself onto her while they were filming Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Following the incident, Suarez explained that she reached out to a HR representative, who told her to not discuss the incident with other members of production because "it was becoming water cooler talk." She was never asked to return to the show.