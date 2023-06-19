Captain Lee Rosbach Feels 'Below Deck' is 'Not That Far Behind Him' Following Exit From Bravo Series
Captain Lee Rosbach still feels as if Below Deck is a big part of his life.
After 10 seasons, the yacht captain bid farewell to the beloved Bravo series, but his memories from the past decade are still present as he begins the next phase of his adventurous journey.
Rosbach chats exclusively with OK! about exiting the television show that made him a star, why people have gravitated to the franchise and who from his former charters has been the most versatile.
"I'm not sure it's all that far behind me yet," the 73-year-old said of leaving the reality show and the crew, before teasing, "I'll be working with them on some other projects, so it's almost like nothing really changed."
Rosbach has been vital to helping the series become one of Bravo's highest rated shows year after year — something the yachter never saw coming in the early days. "That's what's really mind blowing because when you first start, especially with doing something that nobody has ever done before — like filming on a moving boat — it's kind of scary," he admits.
"You don't know how it's going to be received or how it's going to go," Rosbach spills. "I don't think anybody expected it to be received as well as it was. And then when it did, the whole thing just exploded in a good way."
As far as his favorite crew members over the years, Rosbach tries to remain neutral about all of the stews that have worked for him. However, Kate Chastain will always hold a special place in his heart. "That was one headache I didn't have to be concerned with was her or her department," he says.
"I'd give her a job, tell her what we were going to do, what the schedule was and she always got it," the sailing expert notes. "Rarely, if ever, did she come to me with a problem. Then you would know it was a serious problem because she handled everything with ease."