Captain Lee Rosbach Feels 'Below Deck' is 'Not That Far Behind Him' Following Exit From Bravo Series

Rosbach has been vital to helping the series become one of Bravo's highest rated shows year after year — something the yachter never saw coming in the early days. "That's what's really mind blowing because when you first start, especially with doing something that nobody has ever done before — like filming on a moving boat — it's kind of scary," he admits.

"You don't know how it's going to be received or how it's going to go," Rosbach spills. "I don't think anybody expected it to be received as well as it was. And then when it did, the whole thing just exploded in a good way."