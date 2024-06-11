OK Magazine
Dancing for the Devil's Miranda Derrick Claims She's Been 'Stalked' and Received 'Death Threats' Since Docuseries Premiered

Jun. 11 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult subject Miranda Derrick is concerned for her safety.

In a Monday, June 10, Instagram video, Derrick claimed she and her husband have received several threats since the docuseries debuted via Netflix on May 29.

"I know I don't normally make this kind of content. I just wanted to be transparent and a little vulnerable with you," Derrick began the video.

"Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe. Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger," she stated. "We have both been followed in our cars, we have received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide, and we've been stalked."

"Someone said that, 'if I see you on the street, I’m going to come and get you so you better get security.' Someone also said that, 'if I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car,'" she detailed.

The three-part series focused on Derrick and other dancers who work with 7M Films, a management company that posts TikToks of their routines. The company is lead by Robert Shinn, a controversial pastor at the invite-only church called Shekina.

The doc features interviews from Derrick's loved ones, who claimed she began to grow distant from them when she joined the group, which they believe is a cult.

Several past members of the group have shared their stories, with one individual filing a lawsuit against them.

"For all of us dancers who left, it’s different to go from leaning on someone for approval for things and seeking their guidance on everything you’re doing to ‘OK, now it’s just up to me; I’m making all the decisions again,'" Kylie Douglas told Tudum of being free. "It’s almost like you’re relearning how to be you again."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

After the series premiered, Derrick spoke out and alleged that her family's accusations were false. She also admitted she was upset with them for going public with the situation.

"I have been getting together with my family for the past couple of years, privately, to work on our relationship, to make things right, to mend what has been broken. I’ve been loving getting together, laughing, just enjoying each other’s company," she stated. "And this documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that."

"Honestly, I think that my parents, my sister have focused so much on this documentary, that they’ve forgotten about working on any relationship with me and that hurts," the dancer added. "That hurts me to say."

