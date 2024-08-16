OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Spends 'Intimate' 52nd Birthday With Jennifer Lopez as Divorce Looms

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent his birthday together despite sources claiming they will be filing for divorce soon.

Aug. 16 2024, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Happy birthday, Ben Affleck!

On Thursday, August 15, the Good Will Hunting alum celebrated his 52nd birthday with wife Jennifer Lopez despite the couple’s marital issues.

Jennifer Lopez did not post a birthday shout-out for her husband Ben Affleck's 52nd birthday.

Lopez was spotted exiting Affleck’s home in L.A., where he had a small gathering of loved ones.

"Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family," a source revealed.

Though the “On the Floor” singer, 55, and the actor are allegedly waiting for the right time to file for divorce, Lopez still showed up to the event while sporting jeans and a brown jacket.

Despite being by Affleck’s side for the special day, Lopez did not share anything on social media in honor of the milestone.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently living separately amid rumors they are waiting for the right time to file divorce papers.

Another source shared that the Hollywood hunk hopes to use his 52nd year to focus on his and ex Jennifer Garner's kids: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Garner has been especially helpful for Affleck as he navigates his alleged second divorce.

"Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben," the insider spilled, noting Affleck is "hopeful" for the future after making "his family a priority" by moving into a home close to Garner and their children.

Rumors began to swirl that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were calling it quits after they were not spotted together for 47 days straight earlier this year.

"[Garner’s] there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved," the source added.

As OK! previously reported, while Affleck received support from both Lopez and Garner on his birthday, a confidante revealed how devastated the Selena actress was when The Town star completely ignored her 55th birthday last month.

Ben Affleck wants to focus on his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

"The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her," the source said of Affleck purchasing a $20.5 million mansion after the couple put their marital home on the market in May. "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her."

Though reports insisted the duo has drawn up divorce papers, Lopez still saw Affleck’s actions as hurtful.

"The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow … it was shocking," the insider noted. "It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic."

