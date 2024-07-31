OK Magazine
Burn! Ben Affleck Bought His New $20 Million L.A. Mansion on Wife Jennifer Lopez's 55th Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and image of Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's lives seem to only be becoming more and more separate.

Jul. 31 2024, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

On Jennifer Lopez's birthday, her husband, Ben Affleck, was busy buying a $20.5 million house for himself in Los Angeles, as his wife celebrated turning 55 in the Hamptons without her husband.

A new report revealed the Gone Girl actor's close of escrow on his new elegant estate in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Southern California on Wednesday, July 24, which was also the same day Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo.

ben affleck bought new million la mansion jennifer lopez birthday
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck purchased his new $20.5 million L.A. mansion on the same day as his wife Jennifer Lopez's birthday.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck's shared marital home remains on the market amid increasingly believable rumors the couple is divorcing two years after tying the knot in July 2022.

Affleck's latest lavish home includes five bedrooms — each with their own walk-in closets — and six bathrooms. The living area of the mansion features breakfast and dining spaces, a family room, a den and a media room with its own powder room.

ben affleck bought new million la mansion jennifer lopez birthday
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez spent her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without her husband, Ben Affleck.

The pricey pad additionally has a guest house located on the premises, per the report published by a news outlet.

It's looking less and less likely for whatever is left of Lopez and Affleck's marriage to be salvaged, with the spouses appearing to set up separate lives for themselves going forward.

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled around mid-July that Lopez "was horrified" when she came home from her solo trip to Europe earlier this month only to find out "Ben had packed everything up while she was gone."

The insider compared the clearing out of Affleck's things to a "military operation," claiming his actions felt "very cold."

ben affleck bought new million la mansion jennifer lopez birthday
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to be divorcing after two years of marriage.

"As far as she's concerned, a real slap in the face," the confidante confessed, noting she shouldn't have to "waste her time" doing an inventory of their belongings.

The apparent demise of Lopez and Affleck's marriage would be the second time their love story failed them.

The "On the Floor" singer and Affleck initially got engaged in November 2002 — nearly 20 years before they eventually tied the knot in July 2022.

Lopez and the Air star's first engagement didn't work out in the A-listers' favor, as they called off their plans to marry by January 2004 and didn't confirm their rekindled relationship until July 2021. Affleck popped the question for a second time in April 2022.

ben affleck bought new million la mansion jennifer lopez birthday
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2022 — nearly 20 years after their first engagement.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and Affleck have yet to publicly address rumors of a divorce, however, another source recently insisted their marriage is done.

"They are not getting back together," the insider declared. "They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."

People reported details regarding Affleck close of escrow and Lopez selling her NYC condo.

