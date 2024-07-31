Burn! Ben Affleck Bought His New $20 Million L.A. Mansion on Wife Jennifer Lopez's 55th Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors

On Jennifer Lopez's birthday, her husband, Ben Affleck, was busy buying a $20.5 million house for himself in Los Angeles, as his wife celebrated turning 55 in the Hamptons without her husband.

A new report revealed the Gone Girl actor's close of escrow on his new elegant estate in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Southern California on Wednesday, July 24, which was also the same day Lopez finalized the sale of her New York City condo.