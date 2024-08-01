OK Magazine
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Finalized Divorce Papers' But Are 'Waiting for the Right Time' Before Filing: Source

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

There's no saving Bennifer 2.0, it seems.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Any ounce of hope Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would somehow save their marriage seems to be gone.

The A-list couple — who recently marked their second wedding anniversary — reportedly "finalized" all documents needed to legally file for divorce, "but [have] not yet turned [them] in," multiple sources recently confirmed to a news publication as split rumors continue to swirl.

ben affleck jennifer lopez finalized divorce papers waiting filing
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly have their divorce papers finalized.

According to friends of the Hollywood stars, Lopez and Affleck tried one last time to reconcile, however, they allegedly decided to move forward with divorcing after their efforts failed them.

"They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them," one of the insiders explained, though the Marry Me actress and the Gone Girl actor have not publicly addressed their speculated marital issues.

ben affleck jennifer lopez finalized divorce papers waiting filing
Source: MEGA

The celebrity couple tied the knot in July 2022.

"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," the confidante confessed. "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

Plus, Affleck close of escrow on his new pricey bachelor pad on his wife's birthday didn't help, as pals close to Lopez said it felt like a "stab to the heart."

ben affleck jennifer lopez finalized divorce papers waiting filing
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to address their speculated split.

As OK! previously reported, Affleck finalized his purchased of a $20.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 24 — the same day Lopez turned 55 while surrounded by friends and family, but not her husband, in the Hamptons.

The Air star's new home includes five bedrooms — more than enough for the actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, to stay as they please.

The lavish estate additionally is equipped with walk-in closets, six bathrooms, a marvelous living room, breakfast and dining spaces, a family room, den and a media room with its own powder room. There is also a separate guest house located on the property.

The purchase of Affleck's latest home comes after he reportedly moved all of his things out of his and Lopez's $60 million shared marital home — which is still listed for sale on the market.

ben affleck jennifer lopez finalized divorce papers waiting filing
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven't been seen together in months.

"Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone," a separate source previously spilled in reference to Lopez's mid-July solo adventure to Europe, calling Affleck's actions "very cold, like a military operation."

"As far as she's concerned, [it was] a real slap in the face," the insider admitted, noting the "On the Floor" singer shouldn't have to "waste her time" taking inventory of their belongings.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke to sources regarding Lopez and Affleck's seemingly imminent divorce filing.

