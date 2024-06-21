Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60 Million Mansion 'Has Turned Into a Nightmare': 'An Ugly Reminder of Their Failed Relationship'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are eager to get rid of their former love nest.
According to insiders, the Selena actress, 54, and the Argo actor, 51, seem to be nearing the end of their marriage after putting their $60 million mansion on the market, which they only purchased one year ago.
"Though Ben and J.Lo aren’t saying anything publicly about their status, they’re dividing up assets — jewelry, cars and properties," a source claimed. "The mansion, which she called their dream home, has turned into a nightmare. Ben was always on the fence about such an over-the-top house, but Jennifer pushed him into it."
"Their $60 million home is just an ugly reminder of their failed relationship," the insider claimed of the allegedly estranged Hollywood power couple.
Rumors have swirled for months that Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021, are headed for a split. “Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief," a separate source noted.
Per people in their inner circles, the pair's differing lifestyles has been a point of tension in their romance. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," the insider said. “She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to.”
"She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the source explained. "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
The signs of their doomed love have been evident for quite some time. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" the Boston native noted in Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
"Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" he continued. "We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
Life & Style spoke with a source close to Lopez and Affleck.