Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Both 'Never Liked' Their $68 Million Marital Mansion: 'It Was a Major Compromise'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were both happy to part ways with their marital mansion, as it seems neither of them were ever fans of the pricey home since day one.
The separated spouses publicly listed their shared property for roughly $68 million in July, about one month before the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on Tuesday, August 20, officially pulling the plug on their two-year marriage.
Lopez and Affleck initially purchased the massive contemporary-style estate for a reported $60.8 million in May 2023, less than one year after the duo tied the knot in July 2022.
Now that the home is back on the market in the midst of the A-list stars' sad split, sources have contradicting takes on whose idea it was to buy the home in the first place.
"The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her," one insider claimed to a news publication of Lopez. "She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances."
"She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe," the confidante explained, noting the mansion Lopez and Affleck went with was more modern, featuring 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and spanning a total of 38,000 sq. ft.
Still, the home gave more than enough space for Affleck and his three children — Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to comfortably spend time together with their stepmom, as well as Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16.
However, a second source wouldn't agree buying the home was all "Ben's idea," as he wasn't content with the residence's location.
"His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there," the insider argued. "It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it."
Brentwood was where Affleck had been spending time in a rental property in the months between his April 26 split from Lopez — which she cited in divorce documents filed without an attorney present — and moving into his new $20.5 million pad in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Coincidentally, or perhaps shadily, the Air actor, 52, closed escrow on his post-breakup home on Wednesday, July 24, which just so happened to be Lopez's 55th birthday.
Meanwhile, "Jen is being shown houses," one source previously told the news publication, though she has yet to find the right one.
