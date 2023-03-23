Ben Affleck 'Fighting' To Finalize Purchase Of $64 Million Estate Despite Wife Jennifer Lopez Wanting To Pass: Source
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have different visions of where they will spend forever together.
According to an insider, the Argo alum has been eager to finalize the deal on the latest estate he's in contract to buy with his new wife. They've already pulled out of escrow four times before on different properties in the last year — which has cost them thousands of dollars in inspections.
“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” a source explained of Affleck wanting to go through with their purchase of the $64 million Pacific Palisades estate. However, Lopez has yet to be convinced it's their perfect love nest.
The house the Hollywood power couple are currently in final negations for is an eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom, property with nearly 16,000-square-feet. The land is also conveniently located down the street from the Air actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's — with whom he shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel — place in Brentwood.
Despite possibly fighting over their joint real estate, Affleck recently squashed rumors they were fighting during their now-viral appearance during the 2023 Grammys. "No. I had a good time at the Grammys," he claimed in a recent interview.
"My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun," the Boston native continued. "I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor [Noah].' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing."
"I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored," he explained.
The New York Post spoke with the source about Affleck and Lopez.