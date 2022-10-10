'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider spilled to a publication, noting she is as much of a workaholic as she was when they ended their first engagement back in 2004.
The revelation seemed to first seep in after the rekindled couple's honeymoon over the summer. While the Argo actor, 50, returned to Los Angeles with their blended brood, J Lo went to Capri, Italy, for a fashion shoot.
Affleck said at the time that he was "blown away" by his wife's work ethic, however, according to a source, he was rather "disappointed" when Lopez opted to stay in Europe and work.
"It was a huge wake-up call for him," the source claimed of Affleck's reality check.
According to the source, the famous duo's honeymoon phase has already come to an end as they try to navigate their busy schedules and careers, in addition to balancing the stress of blending their two families.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the pal said. "Reality has set in."
Affleck co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while the Marry Me actress shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
Meanwhile, if it's not Lopez prioritizing her career over her man that is already causing problems for the two, then it's Affleck's famed bad habits that are putting a strain on their publicized romance.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Adding fuel to the fire is Lopez also losing it over what a mess Affleck is at home, with the insider claiming, "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer." In fact, Lopez even had Affleck's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him.
All the while keeping their marriage afloat, Affleck and Lopez are trying to keep everyone in the family "happy at the same time," which has "been near impossible," aside from Emme and Seraphina, who apparently get along great, spilled the source.
Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas in July before saying "I Do" again in front of their family and friends at the actor's Georgia estate the following the month. The lovebirds were first linked in 2002 before breaking off their 2003 nuptials and going their separate ways months later.
Hollywood's power couple reunited in the spring of 2021.