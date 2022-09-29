Festive For Fall! Ben Affleck Steps Out In Cozy Sweater While Puffing On A Cigarette In Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez's fashion sense seemed to have rubbed off on husband Ben Affleck. The hunky actor was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28, rocking a stylish fall look while puffing away on a cigarette.
In photos seen here, Affleck kept cozy in a sepia sweater with a brown blazer and grey pants, along with a chic pair of sunglasses, as he took time to smoke during his seemingly busy day.
The Good Will Hunting star appears to be in the full swing of autumn, as he was recently spotted Halloween shopping with daughter Seraphina, 13, and Lopez's teen Emme, 14, as the blended family preps for the spooky holiday.
Affleck and the Selena actress seem to be back to normal life after their lavish August wedding. As OK! previously reported, Lopez gave fans a glimpse of the super romantic event in a recent newsletter shared to her website.
"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" vocalist penned in the update. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."
"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," Lopez said of their rekindled union.
The Latin sensation and the Boston native got together in 2021 following their failed 2002 engagement. In April of this year, Lopez announced Affleck proposed once again.