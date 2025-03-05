Ben Affleck Spotted Holding Onto Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner During Outing With Son Samuel as Reconciliation Rumors Explode
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are keeping things friendly — maybe a little too friendly.
In a video making the rounds online, the exes were spotted at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif., on Sunday, March 2, spending time with their 12-year-old son, Samuel. At one point, Affleck wrapped his arms around Garner’s waist as she focused on her target, seemingly unfazed by the cozy moment.
As Affleck adjusts to single life after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez on February 20, a source indicated that he "would love another chance" with Garner.
“[Affleck] would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” the insider added.
Yet, “Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives” as he “just got out of a marriage” and “is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter.”
The source also added, “Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”
As for Garner, she’s not looking back.
“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” another source explained.
Miller, for his part, is totally fine with Garner and Affleck’s close dynamic.
"Everything is fine with John and Jen," a source told Us Weekly. "Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."
"In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper," another confidante noted. "What they have is special."
Unlike her previous high-profile marriage, Garner has kept things with Miller low-key — and that’s exactly how they like it.
"They’re not into the power couple trend," the source shared. "They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking. They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded."
"Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy,” they added, noting that she’s actually “relieved” to be with someone so different from Affleck.
Another source close to the couple shared that Garner is "happier than she’s been in years" with Miller.
“Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," the insider gushed. "John is so kind and patient. He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is."