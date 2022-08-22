MIA in Miami! Marc Anthony Spotted In Florida As Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck
Tying the (sailor’s) knot!
It seems musician Marc Anthony was too busy getting nautical to attend ex-Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck this past weekend.
On Sunday, August 21, Anthony was spotted near the Miami Beach Marina, where his yacht is reportedly docked. The “De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta” artist was seemingly all smiles during his seaside Sunday, keeping it casual with a white graphic t-shirt and classic blue jeans. He completed the ensemble with clear wayfarer sunglasses and a pair of white and blue sneakers.
Prior to rekindling her romance with Affleck in 2021, Lopez and Anthony were married for seven years, tying the knot in 2004 before welcoming twins Emme and Max in 2008. They revealed they would be ending their marriage in 2011.
NO-FLY ZONES, SECURITY, & ARRIVING GUESTS! INSIDE THE HOURS LEADING UP TO BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S SECOND WEDDING
"We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters,” the former flames told ABC News at the time of their split, describing their breakup as a “very difficult decision. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”
Anthony wasn’t the only famous face who missed the power couple’s wedding. Casey Affleck was also not in attendance for his older brother’s big day.
CASEY AFFLECK MAKES PIT STOP AT DUNKIN' DONUTS AHEAD OF BROTHER BEN & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S STAR-STUDDED NUPTIALS
Yet the Ocean’s Eleven alum still took a moment to acknowledge his sibling’s wedding, taking to social media with a sweet throwback snap and congratulatory message for the happy couple.
“Good things are worth waiting for,” Affleck wrote alongside a vintage picture of him with the newlyweds on Sunday. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”
The actor alum ended his post with a heartfelt message for his brother’s bride.
“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction!” he wrote, adding that he was only “kidding ... Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”
TMZ was the first news outlet to report on Anthony’s Miami weekend.