MIA in Miami! Marc Anthony Spotted In Florida As Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck

Tying the (sailor’s) knot!

It seems musician Marc Anthony was too busy getting nautical to attend ex-Jennifer Lopez’s Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck this past weekend.

On Sunday, August 21, Anthony was spotted near the Miami Beach Marina, where his yacht is reportedly docked. The “De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta” artist was seemingly all smiles during his seaside Sunday, keeping it casual with a white graphic t-shirt and classic blue jeans. He completed the ensemble with clear wayfarer sunglasses and a pair of white and blue sneakers.