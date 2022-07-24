Happy birthday, J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez is officially 53-years-old a week after her intimate nuptials with hunky hubby Ben Affleck. The newlyweds have been eating, touring and shopping their way through France on a lavish honeymoon along with their respective kids — but the couple appeared to start her birthday celebrations early with a special night alone.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together at Plénitude restaurant on the rooftop of hotel Cheval Blanc on Saturday, July 23. Earlier that night, they were photographed leaving their hotel surrounded by security and a ground of eager onlookers.