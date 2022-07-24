Here's To 53! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Pop Star's Birthday Early With Romantic Dinner In Paris
Happy birthday, J.Lo!
Jennifer Lopez is officially 53-years-old a week after her intimate nuptials with hunky hubby Ben Affleck. The newlyweds have been eating, touring and shopping their way through France on a lavish honeymoon along with their respective kids — but the couple appeared to start her birthday celebrations early with a special night alone.
Affleck and Lopez were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together at Plénitude restaurant on the rooftop of hotel Cheval Blanc on Saturday, July 23. Earlier that night, they were photographed leaving their hotel surrounded by security and a ground of eager onlookers.
The Hustlers actress had her hair pulled back for the classy event, dressed in a gorgeous, pink, floor-length, floral dress. Affleck looked dapper in a light blue button up long sleeve shirt and a matching blue jacket.
The lovebirds stopped for dessert at luxury ice cream shop Berthillon after dinner. Later that night, birthday balloons were delivered to their hotel suite around midnight, seemingly celebrating the "On the Floor" singer's special day.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been enjoying their leisurely European vacation since they left the states on Thursday, July 21. They've been spotted out and about, cuddling and holding hands as they take in the many sights of Paris. On Friday, they reportedly took a break from sightseeing and sat on a park bench where they talked and kissed for over two hours.
"[Lopez and Affleck were] like two teens ... very loving, very attentive," a source spilled to People. "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."
The singer and the actor's love story is one two decades in the making. The couple first met in 2001 and got engaged the following year. Although the duo called off their 2003 wedding due to stress from constant public attention, they reconnected in April 2021, not long after J.Lo's split from Alex Rodriguez.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter published after their wedding. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."