America Runs On PDA! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Getting Cozy While Filming Dunkin' Commercial
America may run on Dunkin’, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck run on pure love!
On Tuesday, January 10, the newlyweds were spotted packing on the PDA while filming a commercial at the Medford, Mass., branch of Affleck’s beloved coffee joint, the pair standing arm-in-arm while thanking staffers.
The actor, who was spotted serving customers while filming the bit — widely speculated to be a Super Bowl commercial — sported what appears to be a uniform, rocking a black Dunkin’ tee emblazoned with the text “American Runs On Dunkin,” a branded visor and an apron.
Meanwhile, the “Waiting For Tonight” songstress opted for something more high-glam, donning a white puffer jacket — and of course, a Dunkin’ coffee — as she cuddled against her man.
The pair’s outing comes weeks after Lopez got candid about spending her first Christmas with Affleck as spouses, detailing her experience as they combined their broods.
"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" the Hustlers icon wrote in a recent installment of her On The JLo newsletter.
"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” explained Lopez, who alongside sharing 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony, is a stepmother to Affleck’s three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
“During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she continued of their festive gathering. "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"
