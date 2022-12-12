How Could He? Ben Affleck Trades In Signature Dunkin' Donuts Coffee For Starbucks During An Outing With Jennifer Lopez

Whether it be joining her man on his coffee runs or hanging out with their blended brood, Lopez won't take any moment with Affleck for granted following their 2021 reconciliation. As OK! previously reported, the Latin superstar opened up about how much pain and heartbreak the pair's first breakup caused her and how she threw herself into her work to cope.

"I was in so much pain for so many years," she recalled of how she tried to process their split after calling off their 2003 engagement. "My way of surviving was working more and hiding that side of myself. But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending."