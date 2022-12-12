How Could He? Ben Affleck Trades In Signature Dunkin' Donuts Coffee For Starbucks During An Outing With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck has been stepping out on his longtime love — Dunkin' Donuts!
On Friday, December 9, the Boston native was spotted on a romantic stroll with wife Jennifer Lopez in Santa Monica, Calif., where he was shockingly seen sipping on a large Frappuccino with full whipped cream from none other than the Massachusetts-based coffee brand's direct competitor, Starbucks.
While enjoying the sweet treat, Affleck, 50, kept it casual in a blue plaid button-up shirt and a pair of dark jeans, while his spouse, 53, rocked a holiday inspired cable-knit sweater and a pair of black pants for their date.
The newlyweds, who tied the knot twice over the summer after rekindling their early 2000's romance, cuddled close together while packing on the PDA as they left the nation-wide coffee establishment.
The Argo actor is notorious for getting papped while going to pick up his daily Dunkin' fix — going so far as to having it delivered to his house during the pandemic.
“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day. It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word," he comically said in a 2019 interview about the fast food chain's expansion to California.
Whether it be joining her man on his coffee runs or hanging out with their blended brood, Lopez won't take any moment with Affleck for granted following their 2021 reconciliation. As OK! previously reported, the Latin superstar opened up about how much pain and heartbreak the pair's first breakup caused her and how she threw herself into her work to cope.
"I was in so much pain for so many years," she recalled of how she tried to process their split after calling off their 2003 engagement. "My way of surviving was working more and hiding that side of myself. But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending."