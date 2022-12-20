Ben Affleck Gives Stepson Max A Huge Hug Ahead Of First Christmas With Jennifer Lopez As Husband & Wife
Ben Affleck seems to have nothing but love for his stepson, Max.
On Monday, December 19, the Argo actor was seen giving his wife Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old son a huge hug while dropping by a Los Angeles studio ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Affleck, who wore a beige blazer and matching sweater combo, appeared to bend down to wrap the young boy, who looked cozy in an oversized gray sweatshirt, in a warm embrace during their day out.
The father-stepson duo's close dynamic seemed to be a testament to how blended Affleck and the Selena star's families have become since they tied the knot twice over the summer.
“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez, who also shares Max's twin, Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said in a recent interview of joining lives with Affleck.
The actor also has daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far," the superstar said of their young brood. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."
With their first Christmas as husband and wife approaching, Affleck and Lopez are dedicated to making the holidays as normal and unified as possible for their children.
"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," an insider explained of their plans.