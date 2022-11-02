They Run On Dunkin'! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Romantic Coffee Date

The Boston native and Lopez tied the knot twice over the summer after rekindling their romance. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life," the Latin superstar penned in her newsletter about the day they said "I do" at Affleck's estate in Georgia.

"The 20 years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she continued to gush about her new life with her husband.