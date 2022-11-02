They Run On Dunkin'! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Step Out For Romantic Coffee Date
She may be extremely health conscious, but Jennifer Lopez partook in cheat day to indulge in one of Ben Affleck's favorite fast food joints — Dunkin' Donuts! On Tuesday, November 1, the newlyweds stepped out to grab the chain coffee brand in Los Angeles alongside their sons Max, 14, and Samuel, 10.
Affleck looked dapper in a navy and green plaid button down, jeans and a sophisticated matching peacoat while Lopez looked casual in a white T-shirt and sweatpants combo along with a slouchy gray sweater. In a shocking twist, the Selena star clutched a medium iced matcha latte in one hand and an iced coffee loaded with whipped cream in the other.
The outing comes as the Good Will Hunting actor has taken on a bigger role in parenting their children, which includes his daughters, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez's teen Emme, 14., whom she shares with Marc Anthony.
As OK! previously reported, while the New York native is busy at work filming her upcoming movie Atlas, Affleck has been more present in their children's lives.
“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”
The Boston native and Lopez tied the knot twice over the summer after rekindling their romance. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life," the Latin superstar penned in her newsletter about the day they said "I do" at Affleck's estate in Georgia.
"The 20 years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she continued to gush about her new life with her husband.