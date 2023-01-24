Ben Affleck Joined By Both Jennifer Lopez & Ex-Wife Jenner Garner For Daughter Seraphina's Musical Performance
One big happy Hollywood family!
On Sunday, January 23, Ben Affleck stepped out with wife Jennifer Lopez and stepchild Emme, 14, along with his former spouse Jennifer Garner and their children Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to attend his daughter Seraphina's musical event in Santa Monica, Calif.
The Boston native, who wore a black jacket with a matching untucked shirt, dark jeans and leather boots, guided the Selena star, who looked casual and chic in a tweed coat, flared jeans and a tan Birkin bag, as she made her way into the music hall. They were also joined by Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt.
The 13 Going On 30 actress, who looked laid back in a gray sweater and navy blue down coat with a ribbed collar, led her eldest and her youngest children into the venue with the other half of their blended brood to watch her 14-year-old perform.
The rare outing with the entire family comes as both Lopez and Garner have grown closer in the past year after the "Jenny from the Block" singer married the Good Will Hunting star twice over the summer.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider spilled of Lopez, who also has Max,14, with ex Marc Anthony, and the Juno star, who was married to Affleck from 2005 until 2018.
According to sources, Garner, 50, "can’t believe how sweet" the pop star, 53, is to her kids. "They really enjoy each other."
Lopez recently opened up about her budding friendship with the Texas native as they continue to navigate raising teenagers together. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she explained in a 2022 interview, adding how "amazing" Garner had been.
"They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far," Lopez dished about her family with Affleck. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."
