Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Seen Together for First Time Since Marriage Trouble Rumors Surfaced
Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez reunited after not being seen side by side for 47 days — and cameras were there to capture the moment.
Amid rumors the pair is experiencing trouble in their marriage, the stars were spotted together to see the actor's 15-year-old, Fin, perform in a school play.
In the photos, both of the celebrities had a bouquet of flowers for the teen, but an insider revealed they arrived to the location separately.
The Oscar winner, 51, wore a plaid shirt, grey tee, jeans and Nike sneakers while the singer, 54, donned a beige button-down shirt, jeans and heels.
Though the eyewitness said there was no PDA, the two chatted for a bit before heading inside alongside the actor's son Samuel, 11, and Lopez's 16-year-old Emme.
Though they all got into the same car after the show, the dad-of-three, 51, stayed in the vehicle when he dropped off the singer and her child at their shared Los Angeles home. Affleck then drove to the Brentwood, Calif., home he's been renting amid their marital strife, though it's unclear where his three kids — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — are staying.
Rumors about the spouses' rough patch heightened this week when it was noted that they hadn't been photographed together in over a month, as the Good Will Hunting lead didn't even accompany Lopez when she acted as a co-chair of the Met Gala on May 6.
To add fuel to the fire, the singer, 54, "liked" an Instagram post about noticing reg flags in romantic relationships.
"They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," a source told a news outlet. "Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
One point of tension between the two is their opposite lifestyles, as the triple threat is a stickler for clean eating and exercising while Affleck has an affinity for cigarettes and McDonald's.
“J.Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” one insider claimed. "She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it."
”The honeymoon is definitely over," a separate source added. "The feeling is if they do want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."
