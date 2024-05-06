Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Embellished Gown at 2024 Met Gala, Husband Ben Affleck Skips NYC Event: Photos
She's arrived!
Jennifer Lopez stunned at the 2024 Met Gala, walking the carpet at the MoMA in a strapless sparkling Schiaparelli gown. The rhinestone-embellished dress featured a wing-like design at the chest a deep V-neckline.
The superstar is one of this year's co-chairs alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Anna Wintour. The theme is “The Garden of Time.”
The piece also had a mermaid train and featured nude material where there wasn't silver accents — of which there were around 2,500!
The mom-of-two's accessories included nude ankle-strap platform heels, a gold clutch, Tiffany & Co. statement earrings and a matching silver necklace and bracelet. The superstar's hair was up in a top knot and she added glowy makeup as the final touch.
Before hitting the carpet at the Monday, May 6, party in NYC, the Second Act star, 54, admitted on Good Morning America that she was "barely" able to walk in it. "The Met Gala looks … it’s not about comfort," she quipped.
While speak to Vogue at the shindig, Lopez was asked if she had any nerves about being in charge.
"It's actually not that bad! Anna calls you, you have a lovely dinner the night before. It's quite the honor," she said of being asked to be a co-chair. "It's nice."
"It's lovely, it's a beautiful night, so many artists come together: from music, from film, from fashion," Lopez said of the annual event, which she's attended 14 times. "It's not that often you get that mix of all different type of society."
The "Get Right" crooner attended solo, with husband Ben Affleck nowhere to be seen.
As OK! reported, the NYC native has been the subject of social media trolls since her upcoming tour has failed to sell many tickets, but luckily, the Oscar-winning actor, 51, has been her shoulder to lean on.
"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate. She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some," the source continued. "She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her."
"Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together," the insider added of the couple, who tied the knot in 2022.