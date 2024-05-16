Jennifer Lopez 'Likes' Post About Identifying Unhealthy Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez double tapped an Instagram post on recognizing red flags in partners as rumors swirl her and Ben Affleck's relationship is on the rocks.

"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves," a romance coach account run by Lenna Marsk captioned a carousel of photos. "Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️."