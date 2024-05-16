OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez 'Likes' Post About Identifying Unhealthy Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

jennifer lopez likes post unhealthy relationships divorce rumorspp
Source: mega
By:

May 16 2024, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez double tapped an Instagram post on recognizing red flags in partners as rumors swirl her and Ben Affleck's relationship is on the rocks.

"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves," a romance coach account run by Lenna Marsk captioned a carousel of photos. "Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez likes post unhealthy relationships divorce rumors
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022.

The slides advised that someone wouldn't be able to build and maintain a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity and emotional safety," "doesn't respect your time," "lacks effective communication skills" — such as giving a partner the silent treatment when upset — and lastly, someone who "doesn't know who they are or what they want" in life.

This comes following reports Affleck and J.Lo haven't been seen publicly together for over a month. In an article published on Wednesday, May 15, a source bluntly said, "The writing is on the wall — it’s over."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez likes post unhealthy relationships divorce rumors
Source: @yourcourageouscomeback

Jennifer Lopez 'liked' a post on building healthy relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re headed for a divorce — and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!" the source added, claiming that the Batman actor was the one that "decided to call it quits" on his marriage with the "On the Floor" artist.

"He’s focusing on his work and his kids now," the source continued. "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck
Source: mega

Ben Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

The source alleged the pair will "never stop loving each other" but "she can't control him, and he can't change her" so there is "no way" the relationship could have lasted between them.

Despite the gossip, Lopez is still wearing her wedding ring. The singer was spotted at her dance studio on Thursday, May 16, with the band on that special finger.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez likes post unhealthy relationships divorce rumors
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been apart for separate work projects.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two sported a flowy, long sleeve crop-top with matching pants. She accessorized the look with big, hoop earrings and a pair of square-framed sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ reported the photos of Lopez wearing her ring.

The source spoke with In Touch about Affleck allegedly leaving his wife.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.