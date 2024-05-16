Jennifer Lopez 'Likes' Post About Identifying Unhealthy Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez double tapped an Instagram post on recognizing red flags in partners as rumors swirl her and Ben Affleck's relationship is on the rocks.
"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves. We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves," a romance coach account run by Lenna Marsk captioned a carousel of photos. "Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️."
The slides advised that someone wouldn't be able to build and maintain a healthy relationship with someone who "lacks integrity and emotional safety," "doesn't respect your time," "lacks effective communication skills" — such as giving a partner the silent treatment when upset — and lastly, someone who "doesn't know who they are or what they want" in life.
This comes following reports Affleck and J.Lo haven't been seen publicly together for over a month. In an article published on Wednesday, May 15, a source bluntly said, "The writing is on the wall — it’s over."
"They’re headed for a divorce — and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!" the source added, claiming that the Batman actor was the one that "decided to call it quits" on his marriage with the "On the Floor" artist.
"He’s focusing on his work and his kids now," the source continued. "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."
The source alleged the pair will "never stop loving each other" but "she can't control him, and he can't change her" so there is "no way" the relationship could have lasted between them.
Despite the gossip, Lopez is still wearing her wedding ring. The singer was spotted at her dance studio on Thursday, May 16, with the band on that special finger.
The mother-of-two sported a flowy, long sleeve crop-top with matching pants. She accessorized the look with big, hoop earrings and a pair of square-framed sunglasses.
