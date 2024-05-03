'The Honeymoon Is Definitely Over': 'Moody' Ben Affleck Struggling With His Long-Distance Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a hard time being away from each other.
As the Boston native, 51, films the sequel to The Accountant in California and the Selena star, 54, keeps busy in New York with numerous projects, the two have hit a rough patch with the long-distance dynamic between them, according to sources.
"This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while," the source spilled of the pair, who married in 2022. "And they’re both dealing with it in different ways."
Per insiders, Affleck has been thriving while focusing on work while his wife has been eagerly awaiting their reunion. "She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," the source claimed. "But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody."
"The honeymoon is definitely over," an insider close to the duo alleged. "The feeling is if they do want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior."
Miles isn't the only thing putting distance between the Hollywood power couple. As OK! previously reported, Lopez has been fed up with the Argo star's love for cigarettes and has banned him from smoking in their home.
“J.Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes,” an insider claimed. "She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”
“She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes. While Ben goes outside to smoke now, she’d rather he not smoke at all,” the source spilled.
Another adjustment the two had to make was the "On the Floor" singer's habit of oversharing her personal life. "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Affleck explained in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary. "Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”
“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” the Good Will Hunting actor added.
Despite her husband's reservations, Lopez was knew she was expressing herself for the right reasons.
“I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she said in the film. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”
Star spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.