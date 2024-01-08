Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sit With Matt Damon Despite Singer's Alleged Feud With Her Husband's Best Pal: Photo
Mending ties?
Despite rumors that Matt Damon wasn't too fond of best friend Ben Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, the three of them — plus Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso — all sat together at the 2024 Golden Globes.
At the Sunday, January 7, event in Los Angeles, the Good Will Hunting costars sat side by side, with their respective wives flanking them.
Later on in the show, the lifelong friends took the stage together to present an award.
Though there didn't appear to be any tension while the cameras were rolling, an insider recently claimed the Jason Bourne lead, 53, didn't get along very well with the singer, 54.
"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," the source claimed of Damon's feelings about the rekindled couple. "He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!"
"It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the insider said of Damon's distaste for the mom-of-two's alleged controlling ways.
- Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look Tense as They Have Heated Discussion on Shopping Trip in St. Barts
- Cancelled Engagements To Rekindled Relationships! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
"It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up," the insider continued. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason."
"But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Regardless of the drama, the "I'm Real" vocalist had nothing but good things to say about Damon while on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, where the men are nominated for their flick Air.
"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year," Lopez noted. "Happy for him and Matt who are both nominated this year."
The triple threat also commented on how her hubby has always been her biggest fan.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she shared. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."