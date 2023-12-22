Matt Damon 'Hates' the Way Jennifer Lopez Treats His BFF Ben Affleck, Source Claims: He 'Can’t Keep Quiet'
Is Matt Damon not a fan of Bennifer 2.0?
According to insiders close to the Hollywood stars, the Jason Bourne actor, 53, has been extremely weary of his best friend Ben Affleck's marriage to old flame Jennifer Lopez.
"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," the source alleged of Damon's feelings toward the power couple. "He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!"
Per insiders, tensions between the Argo actor, 51, and the "Get Right" singer, 54, have been a bit high due to Lopez's controlling tendencies. "It's no secret Ben and J.Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse," the source claimed.
"It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up," the insider stated of the alleged discussion between the longtime pals who grew up together in Boston, Mass. "It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason."
"But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
With the Ford v Ferrari star's hesitation to accept Affleck's wife, their bond has allegedly taken a hit. "Their friendship is strained, to say the least!" the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, the film producer and the Latin superstar — who married in 2022 — have been feeling the "pressure" after a year of being husband and wife. "The honeymoon phase is over," a source said.
"Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families," the insider added.
Then issue in the duo's marriage may stem from Affleck's tight bond with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. "Ben and Jen are extremely close," the source confirmed. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
National Enquirer spoke to sources close to Damon.