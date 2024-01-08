Jennifer Lopez Is the 'Biggest Fan and Supporter' of Ben Affleck as She Gushes Over Him at 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Upon the topic of her fourth marriage being the one to stick, Lopez explained, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up. When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."

In order to keep their relationship going strong, the Latin superstar's support of the Boston native has been imperative, as has his with her.