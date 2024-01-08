Jennifer Lopez Is the 'Biggest Fan and Supporter' of Ben Affleck as She Gushes Over Him at 2024 Golden Globes Awards
Jennifer Lopez brought her love for Ben Affleck all the way to the 2024 Golden Globes!
The Hustlers actress, 54, stepped out to support her husband, 51, at the Sunday, January 7, awards show in a stunning pink strapless gown. However, it was her public declaration of love for Affleck that got everyone talking!
When asked on the red carpet about her upcoming album which centers around their rekindled romance, Lopez said it was "a meta story about what it takes to get from heartbreak back to love."
As far as the accompanying movie which will go along with the music, the Maid in Manhattan star admitted the bridal theme was something she'd had experience with. "I am somewhat of an expert you could say, not so much on marriage but on weddings," she said.
Upon the topic of her fourth marriage being the one to stick, Lopez explained, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up. When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."
In order to keep their relationship going strong, the Latin superstar's support of the Boston native has been imperative, as has his with her.
"I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she noted of Affleck. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."
Affleck was nominated for his move Air which he and his best friend Matt Damon starred in and produced. "I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. happy for him and Matt who are both nominated this year," she gushed.
Lopez recently applauded the Argo star for what an amazing partner he has been to her since they married in 2022.
"I want his opinion. I trust him,” she said at an event last year. “I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too.”