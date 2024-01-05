Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Enjoy Ski Vacation With Best Friends Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso: See Photos
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are just two bros hitting some slopes.
The award winning actors and their respective wives, Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso, celebrated the start of 2024 on a ski vacation with their families and friends.
On Thursday, January 4, Pataky took to Instagram to share highlights from her snowy trip to the mountains — where she was joined by her and Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose, 11, and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, 9.
"New Years at the snow with my love [sic] ones. Happy New Year to all of you," the Fast and Furious actress captioned the post, which featured several snaps of Hemsworth, Pataky and their three children, as well as a few photos of Damon, Barroso and who appeared to be their daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13.
Damon is additionally a stepdad to Barroso's daughter Alexia, 24.
Pataky's post included a selfie of her and Hemsworth dressed in ski gear, a picture of the couples' kids playing a card game next to a Christmas tree, an intimate photo of the Interceptor star hugging her husband and various other images of their whole crew posing together at the snowy destination.
Hemsworth, Pataky, Damon and Barroso's family vacation together comes after many years of friendship between the husbands and wives.
In fact, Pataky and Barroso even have matching tattoos together!
"The [Damons] came here for Christmas and we were all together and it was a really inspirational time," the mom-of-three revealed during a January 2018 interview with People. "We created a lot of things and a lot of ideas. A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] all together and we say ‘We’ll have to do one every year.'"
As for how the spouses became such close friends, Pataky detailed, "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more a fan of his wife. They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you."
Their recent ski vacation certainly wasn't their first trip together, either, as the Spanish model expkained at the time: "They're very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends."