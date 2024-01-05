Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Enjoy Ski Vacation With Best Friends Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso: See Photos

As for how the spouses became such close friends, Pataky detailed, "Chris has been a big fan of Matt Damon, me too, and then when I met his wife I’m even more a fan of his wife. They are such amazing people. We have three kids, they have four kids, so we ended up making the same plans because everything we do we do with the kids, so it’s easier to do things with people that understand you."

Their recent ski vacation certainly wasn't their first trip together, either, as the Spanish model expkained at the time: "They're very adventurous too, so we were just on holiday in Costa Rica. We told them about it and they went and loved it and then we went together and had a great time and we’ve become really really good friends."