Ben Affleck Gets Cozy With Jennifer Lopez's Twins In Sweet Video Montage Singer Shares For Her Kids' 15th Birthday
A happy, blended family! On Wednesday, February 22, Jennifer Lopez marked her twins Max and Emme's 15th birthday by sharing a video reel on Instagram, and though their new stepdad, Ben Affleck, has been in their lives for only a short amount of time, he made a few cameos in the video montage.
At one point, Max can be seen resting on the actor's shoulder, while another photo showed the couple with their arms around the twins — whose dad is Marc Anthony — while out to eat. Other footages depicted J.Lo and her kids throughout the years, from toddlerhood to present day.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way," the superstar captioned the post, which was set to "Fifteen" by Taylor Swift. "You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."
Since Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2021 — they previously dated and got engaged but called it off in early 2004 — they've been seen out with both sets of their children on multiple occasions, but the Marry Me lead revealed bringing their broods together didn't happen overnight.
"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens," Lopez explained in a past interview, referencing her own kiddos and the three her husband, 50, shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," the triple threat added.
Just last month, the mom-of-two shared a positive update on the family's dynamic.
"We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it’s been like a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, like, all your dreams coming true," the singer gushed to a reporter. "It’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born."