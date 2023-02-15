Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA During Romantic Valentine's Dinner Date After Getting New Tattoos

Lopez stunned in a belted, two-toned frock teamed with strappy metallic heels and a slicked-back high pony for the couple's date night at the celebrity hotspot, which is a favorite of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. Her hubby also cleaned up nice for the special occasion, looking dapper in a midnight blue three-piece suit as his wife was seen grabbing onto his hand as they made their way from the car to the eatery.

The rekindled flames' Valentine's Day marked their first together as man and wife, having said "I Do" two times over the summer following their reconciliation one year prior.