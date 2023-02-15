Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA During Romantic Valentine's Dinner Date After Getting New Tattoos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had themselves an eventful Valentine's Day.
After getting fresh ink to make their love permanent, Bennifer 2.0 stepped out for a romantic dinner date on the loved-up holiday. Holding her man close, the Latin pop star made her way into Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.
Lopez stunned in a belted, two-toned frock teamed with strappy metallic heels and a slicked-back high pony for the couple's date night at the celebrity hotspot, which is a favorite of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. Her hubby also cleaned up nice for the special occasion, looking dapper in a midnight blue three-piece suit as his wife was seen grabbing onto his hand as they made their way from the car to the eatery.
The rekindled flames' Valentine's Day marked their first together as man and wife, having said "I Do" two times over the summer following their reconciliation one year prior.
To really honor the day of love, Lopez revealed she and her hubby of six months got complementary tattoos, hers of an infinity symbol located across her ribcage that appears to have the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive.
As for the A-list actor, he got two arrows crossing one another with the letter "J" above the crossed arrows and the letter "B" below.
The mother-of-two — who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony — debuted their new ink on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of old and new photos of the lovebirds: "Happy Valentine's Day my love."
Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s but broke up in 2004 after calling off their engagement, in part, due to the media frenzy surrounding what should've been their special day.
Nearly 20 years later, the "On The Floor" vocalist and the actor found their way back to each other in 2021 following Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split.
The PDA couple's reconciliation came years after Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner broke up. After their divorce was finalized in 2018, the Gone Girl star — who shares three children with Garner — moved on with his Deep Water costar, Ana de Armas.
The exes dated from 2020 to 2021 — but ultimately went their separate ways because they were in "different places" in their lives, a source spilled at the time.
People obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck's outing.