Article continues below advertisement
Single Ben Affleck Third Wheels on Date Night With BFF Matt Damon and His Wife Luciana Barroso

Composite photo of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck tagged along on a date night with his bestie Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck tagged along on a dinner date with BFF Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, during a recent outing.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, they were spotted outside Beverly Hills restaurant Steak 48. Prior to the dinner, they had been at Netflix’s Tudum event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.

When spotted, Affleck was in a black T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots. For his part, Damon wore a white button-down shirt, which he paired with gray pants and white sneakers, while his wife wore a tan-colored pantsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck Roasted Matt Damon

Photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck joked about Matt Damon's beard at Netflix's Tudum event.

The longtime friends attended the Netflix event to promote their movie together, The Rip, which is will premiere on Netflix in January 2026.

Damon, who seems to have grown facial hair for his role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, was roasted by Affleck onstage. “I trusted Matt would shave the beard before Tudum... and here we are,” Affleck told the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Life Without Jennifer Lopez

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in February.

Seeing Affleck happy and joking is a nice change, as he’s had some tough times recently following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As OK! reported, he’s not ready for something significant just yet — but is open to seeing what's out there.

“Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating,” an insider shared, noting he is looking to find romance in his current circle of pals.

Ben Affleck

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck 'Doesn't Want to Date a Woman Who Has No Clue About Addiction'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

An insider said Jennifer Garner 'understands' Ben Affleck 'better than anyone.'

“His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members,” they elaborated. “So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about.”

They noted he “doesn’t want to date a woman [who has] no clue about addiction,” calling his ex Jennifer Garner a “perfect example” of someone “who is now well aware of how alcoholics operate.”

“She understands him better than anyone,” they continued. “Ben does want to find a lasting love, he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses.”

Ben Affleck Doting on Jennifer Garner

Photo of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck shares three children with Jennifer Garner.

On Mother’s Day, Affleck spent time with Garner, whom he shares three children with.

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well," he gloated over Garner in an interview in March.

Prior to their separation in 2015, they had been married for 10 years.

To date, Affleck does not appear to be dating anyone.

