Single Ben Affleck Third Wheels on Date Night With BFF Matt Damon and His Wife Luciana Barroso

Ben Affleck tagged along on a dinner date with BFF Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, during a recent outing.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, they were spotted outside Beverly Hills restaurant Steak 48. Prior to the dinner, they had been at Netflix’s Tudum event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif.

When spotted, Affleck was in a black T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots. For his part, Damon wore a white button-down shirt, which he paired with gray pants and white sneakers, while his wife wore a tan-colored pantsuit.