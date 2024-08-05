Jennifer Lopez and Husband Ben Affleck Not Speaking AT ALL as Rumored Divorce Slows to a Standstill

The "On the Floor" singer and the Good Will Hunting actor are not speaking to each other at all — not even over the phone — which has slowed their alleged split to a standstill as they are rumored to be legally ending their marriage after two years, sources with direct knowledge of the situation recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insiders, Lopez and Affleck's lack of communication is the only thing stopping their apparent divorce from being settled, as a prenup was put in place before the couple said "I do" in July 2022.