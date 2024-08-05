OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez and Husband Ben Affleck Not Speaking AT ALL as Rumored Divorce Slows to a Standstill

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and a picture of Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are giving each other the silent treatment.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck is gone, girl.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband have reportedly had zero communication with one another in recent weeks, making their rumored divorce extremely difficult to finalize.

jennifer lopez ben affleck not speaking zero communication divorce
Source: MEGA

The couple is rumored to be divorcing but have yet to publicly address speculation about a split.

The "On the Floor" singer and the Good Will Hunting actor are not speaking to each other at all — not even over the phone — which has slowed their alleged split to a standstill as they are rumored to be legally ending their marriage after two years, sources with direct knowledge of the situation recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insiders, Lopez and Affleck's lack of communication is the only thing stopping their apparent divorce from being settled, as a prenup was put in place before the couple said "I do" in July 2022.

jennifer lopez ben affleck not speaking zero communication divorce
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly prepared to file for divorce.

The only thing the Marry Me actress and the Air star need to divide is their shared $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills — though that has already been put on the market.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, allegedly aren't using divorce lawyers to settle their split, opting instead to use their respective business managers to figure out the specifics — including the financial aspects of the legal end of their union, the confidantes confessed.

jennifer lopez ben affleck not speaking zero communication divorce
Source: MEGA

The A-list stars tied the knot in July 2022.

Per the sources, Affleck and Lopez will eventually need to hire divorce lawyers — however, the spouses don't want to file any official documents until a settlement is reached.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and the Deep Water actor plan to submit paperwork requesting a divorce, which a judge will sign and therefore legally end the duo's marriage in one fell swoop — similar to how Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, quickly filed and finalized their divorce in October 2022.

While Affleck and Lopez have yet to address their rumored divorce, a source confirmed in July "they are not getting back together," as OK! previously reported.

"They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now," the insider noted. "J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out."

jennifer lopez ben affleck not speaking zero communication divorce
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's shared marital home is currently for sale.

Another source previously claimed Affleck "finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but [they] are waiting for the right time to drop them."

"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," the insider dished. "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

Source: OK!

Sources told TMZ about Lopez and Affleck supposedly not speaking.

