Jennifer Lopez 'Was Hoping' Husband Ben Affleck 'Would Show Up' to Her Hamptons Birthday Party Despite Marital Issues

Photo of Ben Affleck and picture of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Ben Affleck left his wife, Jennifer Lopez, to celebrate her birthday alone in the Hamptons.

By:

Aug. 3 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

If he wanted to, he would? Jennifer Lopez might not have specifically requested Ben Affleck come celebrate her birthday in the Hamptons — but perhaps her husband should have done so regardless.

On Wednesday, July 24, the "On the Floor" singer marked her 55th birthday in the lavish Long Island beach town, while the Gone Girl actor remained at home in Los Angeles amid rampantly spreading rumors the couple is divorcing.

jennifer lopez hoping husband ben affleck show hamptons birthday party
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 55th birthday from the Hamptons on Wednesday, July 24.

"Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up," a source spilled to a news publication after Lopez spent the weekend before her birthday hosting festivities in honor of her special day.

"Some of the guests thought so, too," the insider added in reference to loved ones in attendance at Lopez's birthday celebrations — which included a Bridgerton-themed bash and a pre-birthday lunch at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton.

jennifer lopez hoping husband ben affleck show hamptons birthday party
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck stayed put in Los Angeles amid rumors he and Jennifer Lopez are divorcing.

While Affleck missed out on the New York fun, Lopez still had a lot to be thankful for as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

Lopez "is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life," a separate source previously stated, noting the Marry Me actress "always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."

jennifer lopez hoping husband ben affleck show hamptons birthday party
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.

"It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," the second insider added. "She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down."

Lopez raised a toast to her new age via Instagram on Thursday, July 25, alongside a video of herself singing with Stevie Mackey.

jennifer lopez hoping husband ben affleck show hamptons birthday party
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly looking for a 'fresh start' amid speculation she's separating from Ben Affleck.

"Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun…" the brunette bombshell captioned her post.

Lopez also took a moment to shout out her fans with a sweet paragraph shared on social media.

"I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love," the Shotgun Wedding star's message read in part.

Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to a source about Lopez wishing deep down that Affleck would surprise her by coming to the Hamptons for her birthday.

