Jennifer Lopez Continues House-Hunting in Beverly Hills Despite Insider Claiming She Hasn't 'Fully Accepted' Her Marriage to Ben Affleck Is Over
Love don't cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez's future bachelorette pad sure will!
Though a source claimed the singer is still holding onto hope that her and estranged husband Ben Affleck's strained marriage can be saved, she was spotted house-hunting for a new place on Tuesday, August 6.
The mom-of-two, 55, donned a white button-down top, striped trousers, heels and sunglasses while checking out a Beverly Hills, Calif., pad, which was listed at $22 million.
Several days earlier, Lopez was seen touring a $68 million home, while the Oscar winner purchased a $20 million home of his own last month.
As OK! reported, the Hustlers lead and Affleck, 51, put their shared marital home on the market earlier this summer amid divorce rumors.
While the two were seen out together when the whispers began, an insider revealed they're no longer on speaking terms, which has allegedly stalled their divorce proceedings.
One source shared that the "Papi" crooner is "furious" over the split and "has not fully accepted it is over."
At the same time, Lopez feels "humiliated" since "he was the one who initiated getting back together" while "she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life," the insider said, likely referring to the way the triple threat included the dad-of-three in her This Is Me...Now album and accompanying movie.
"They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids," the source added.
Adding to the duo's stress is how their kids are handling things, as Affleck's children with Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — and Lopez's twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 16, have become very close.
"Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart. Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes," the source told a news outlet. "They're trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids."
Nonetheless, "the kids are old enough to know what’s happening," an additional insider spilled.
"Obviously, [the children] are very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening," the source continued. "They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
Page Six reported on Lopez not fully accepting the divorce and her house hunt.