Jennifer Lopez 'Let Go of Her Ego' While Working on Upcoming Movie 'Unstoppable' With Ex Ben Affleck

The Gone Girl star detailed more about what people can expect when they tune into the film.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie. It’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists — Willy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale,” he said.

“All of us were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony [Robles] and Judy [Robles] — and the relationship with them — the passion they had to bring the story to life. It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” The Town alum added. “It’s an enormous success for us.”