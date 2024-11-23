Jennifer Lopez 'Let Go of Her Ego' While Working on Upcoming Movie 'Unstoppable' With Ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez had to "let go of her ego" while working on the upcoming movie Unstoppable with estranged husband Ben Affleck, an insider revealed.
In the flick, Lopez played Judy Robles, the mom of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg but defies expectations to become a champion wrestler in college.
The movie was produced by Ben, 52, and his pal Matt Damon.
As OK! previously reported, the actor praised his ex's acting abilities.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he gushed about the singer, who filed for divorce from him just two months ago.
The Gone Girl star detailed more about what people can expect when they tune into the film.
“Unstoppable is a very different movie. It’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists — Willy Goldenberg, Jennifer, Don Cheadle, Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale,” he said.
“All of us were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony [Robles] and Judy [Robles] — and the relationship with them — the passion they had to bring the story to life. It speaks to a certain kind of thing I guess we’re drawn to, we really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” The Town alum added. “It’s an enormous success for us.”
- Ben Affleck Praises Ex Jennifer Lopez's 'Spectacular' Performance in New Movie 'Unstoppable' 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce
- Jennifer Lopez Subtly Shades Ex Ben Affleck After Actor Called Her 'Spectacular' in 'Unstoppable' Film: 'All of the Cast Is Wonderful'
- Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck 'Really Did a Number on Her': 'She Wants to Start a New Chapter'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
For her part, the performer said she greatly enjoyed taking on the role.
“It was an honor to be a part of Anthony and to play Judy,” Jennifer said. “I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it’s her story.”
The “Jenny From the Block” singer continued, “I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no J.Lo. That person on the screen is just Judy. Luckily, I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother.”
Jennifer filed for divorce in August, citing the date of separation as August.
Despite going their separate ways, it seems Ben is trying to enjoy this new chapter of life.
“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider told In Touch in May. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”
In Touch spoke to the first source.