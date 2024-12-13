Jennifer Garner Wants to 'Keep Her Distance' From Jennifer Lopez as She Feels 'Dragged' Into Ben Affleck and Singer's 'Problems': Source
Jennifer Garner is maintaining her boundaries with Jennifer Lopez.
According to an insider, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, is done being caught in the middle of her ex-husband Ben Affleck's dramatic split from the Selena star, 55. In turn, Garner is choosing to cut off contact with Lopez.
"She tried not to take sides,” the source claimed. “Jen urged them to seek counseling and try harder to fix things."
However, "Jen began to notice things about J.Lo’s behavior that turned her off."
"She was dragged into Ben and J.Lo’s problems,” the insider emphasized. “It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”
Despite the Alias alum initially encouraging her kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, to stay close to their estranged stepmother, Garner had a change of heart. "It was an uncomfortable position to be in," the source said. "She felt like she was being manipulated."
"Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce,” the insider continued. "She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."
- Jennifer Garner 'Went Through a Lot' With Ex Ben Affleck ‘Because of His Battle With Addiction': 'She's Not Bitter Anymore'
- Ben Affleck 'Leans' on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner 'for Everything': 'He Loves Being Looked After by Her'
- Jennifer Garner Infuriated by Ex Ben Affleck's Desire to Smoke, Thinks Jennifer Lopez Is 'Enabling This Horrible Habit'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Hustlers actress filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after they tied the knot in 2022. As OK! previously reported, the Air star has been leaning on Garner — whom he was married to from 2005 until they split in 2015 — and spent Thanksgiving with her as he navigates this difficult time.
"He’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” a source spilled. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”
“He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice,” they noted.
No matter what, Affleck feels at ease when he's with the Yes Day star. "He can just be himself," a separate source claimed. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."
Star spoke with sources close to Garner.